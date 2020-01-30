Washington Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 23,071 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.73. 7,056,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,400. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.35. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $96.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.