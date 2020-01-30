Washington Trust Bank Decreases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 545,367 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,532,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 153,612 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,425,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,316,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $251,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.15. 5,056,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,958. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

