Washington Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,194 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Altria Group stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.00. 17,712,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,184,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

