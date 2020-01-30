Washington Trust Bank Has $3.77 Million Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,236 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Progressive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.77. 4,016,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,853. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

