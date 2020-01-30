Wavesbet (WBET) Trading Down 21.5% This Week

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $89,256.00 and $33,907.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022812 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003759 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet's total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet . The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

