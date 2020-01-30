WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.71-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.71-3.75 EPS.

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $69.76 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Citigroup boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.55.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

