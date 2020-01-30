Wedbush Boosts Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target to $5.00

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

CLSD traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.