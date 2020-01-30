Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC):

1/28/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/28/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a price target on the stock, down previously from .

1/14/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Swann from to .

1/9/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

1/3/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $85.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,721. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

