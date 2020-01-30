Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.56

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.56 and traded as low as $38.30. Weis Markets shares last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 28,571 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $876.22 million during the quarter.
About Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
