Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.56

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.56 and traded as low as $38.30. Weis Markets shares last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 28,571 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $876.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.