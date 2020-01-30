Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $35.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from to in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.55. 60,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,918. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

