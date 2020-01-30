Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stake Reduced by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

