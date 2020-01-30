Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.48 and traded as high as $5.64. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 9,170 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 102,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

