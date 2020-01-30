West Kirkland Mining (CVE:WKM) Trading Down 15.4%

Shares of West Kirkland Mining Inc (CVE:WKM) traded down 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 72,738 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 115,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75.

West Kirkland Mining Company Profile (CVE:WKM)

West Kirkland Mining Inc, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Nevada. Its flagship asset is the Hasbrouck heap leach gold project, which consists of the Hasbrouck and Three Hills properties located in southwestern Nevada.

