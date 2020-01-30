Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Holdings Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,686 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,919.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

