Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

WAB stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,512 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

