Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 160,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 138,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 128,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.24.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $63.91. 450,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,341. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

