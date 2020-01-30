Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,485 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 72,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,982. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.11.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

