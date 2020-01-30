Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,908 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.5% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,511,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.