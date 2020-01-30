Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61, RTT News reports. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 16.00-17.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $16.00-$17.00 EPS.

Shares of WHR opened at $154.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.68.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.25.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

