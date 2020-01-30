Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-$17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.34. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 16.00-17.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.25.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $152.76. 484,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,228. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

