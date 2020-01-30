Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-$17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.34. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 16.00-17.00 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.25.
Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $152.76. 484,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,228. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.68.
In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
