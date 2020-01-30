Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE WHR traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $152.79. 760,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day moving average of $147.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.