Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.22

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.49. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wilhelmina International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter.

About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.