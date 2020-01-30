William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

SEIC opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.74. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,878,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,012,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

