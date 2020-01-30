Wings Market Cap Reaches $1.98 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Wings has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, Bittrex and IDEX. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $69,837.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.03204181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Liqui, IDEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Upbit, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

