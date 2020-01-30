Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,101 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.87.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.78. 51,495,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. The company has a market capitalization of $1,262.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

