World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.51

Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.51 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 6100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.25.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

The stock has a market cap of $697.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a current ratio of 19.33.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in World Acceptance by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

