World Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,628,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 412,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,275,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.18. The company had a trading volume of 656,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,791. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total value of $5,579,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,392,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,543 shares of company stock valued at $43,085,050. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

