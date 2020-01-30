World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.53. 1,663,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,077. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.