World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,102,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,728,176.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $879.95. The stock had a trading volume of 251,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $519.09 and a twelve month high of $888.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $850.79 and its 200 day moving average is $812.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $829.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

