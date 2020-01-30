World Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Western Digital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 690,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Western Digital by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 355,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 87,901 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.76.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,616,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

