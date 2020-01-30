World Asset Management Inc Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,425,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after buying an additional 558,289 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,988 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 181,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 22,747 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 33,233,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,304,734. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

