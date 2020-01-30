World Asset Management Inc Has $1.74 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2,962.5% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.01. 2,493,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,464. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $68.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.