World Asset Management Inc Has $1.97 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SBA Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,114,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.74. The company had a trading volume of 557,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.61. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $177.47 and a one year high of $270.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 211.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

