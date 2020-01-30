World Asset Management Inc Sells 541 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 335,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.40. 8,378,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,035,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

