Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 6,605 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,250,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 333.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HXL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 511,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,120. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

