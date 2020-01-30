Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 8,126 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,807,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,964,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

