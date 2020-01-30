Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.48 and a 200 day moving average of $261.41. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $300.71.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.73.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.