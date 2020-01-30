W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Stock Position Decreased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.23% of W&T Offshore worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,739,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,308,000 after buying an additional 211,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,253,000 after buying an additional 394,943 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,596,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 169,021 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 152.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,278,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 772,282 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 61,665 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

WTI traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 37,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,683. The stock has a market cap of $607.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.03. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 38.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

