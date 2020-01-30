WT Wealth Management Buys 386 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,926,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.77.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.81. 11,820,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,197,166. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.63. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

