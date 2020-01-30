X-trackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACSG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

X-trackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACSG) shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.80, approximately 1,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.