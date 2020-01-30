Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.73-2.83 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.17.

XEL traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

