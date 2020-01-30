Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the programmable devices maker on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Xilinx has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Xilinx has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xilinx to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Xilinx stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,200. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average is $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.22.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

