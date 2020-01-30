Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yandex in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $54.30 target price on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

YNDX stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 170,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. Yandex NV has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

