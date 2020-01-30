Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.70

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 5248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YZCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

