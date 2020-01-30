York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1802 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

York Water has a payout ratio of 60.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $633.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.22. York Water has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts expect that York Water will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YORW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.