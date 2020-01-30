Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,247,000 after buying an additional 154,301 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 570,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,207. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

