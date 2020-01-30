Zacks: Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ampio Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.31.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

