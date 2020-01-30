Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Banner reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other Banner news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Banner by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Banner by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Banner has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.