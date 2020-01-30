Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post sales of $69.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Computer Programs & Systems reported sales of $72.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year sales of $273.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $276.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $278.78 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $284.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Computer Programs & Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77.

Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

