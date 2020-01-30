Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.53 Million

Analysts expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report sales of $86.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.20 million. Five9 posted sales of $72.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $322.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.94 million to $323.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $371.48 million, with estimates ranging from $367.63 million to $377.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 295,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,478. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,423.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $831,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $422,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,256 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,070 shares of company stock worth $17,114,668 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.